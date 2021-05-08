TitanSwap Hits Market Cap of $220.72 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $220.72 million and $17.62 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00006998 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 78% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00792595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00103575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.72 or 0.09396102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00043865 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

