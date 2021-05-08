Tranche Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $366,292.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and $366,292.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00802926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,630.83 or 0.09564870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044706 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

