Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.71.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

