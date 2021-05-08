Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 631 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.69. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

