TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

