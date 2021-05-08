Trias (TRY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00081693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00103890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.47 or 0.00779282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,683.61 or 0.09681849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.