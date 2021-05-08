Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0064 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 181.9% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $10,452.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,711.68 or 1.01360146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001765 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

