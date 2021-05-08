TrueFi (TRU) Market Capitalization Hits $67.43 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $67.43 million and $14.84 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00081089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00104349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00781143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.00 or 0.09362673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00043483 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars.

