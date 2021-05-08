TrueUSD Market Cap Hits $1.12 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $158.75 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00787932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.94 or 0.09378924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044090 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,125,523,285 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.