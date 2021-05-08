Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.60 Million

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post sales of $161.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.50 million and the highest is $165.00 million. Trustmark posted sales of $177.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $645.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $644.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.30 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TRMK opened at $33.58 on Friday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

