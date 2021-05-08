TrustToken (TRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00081141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00780193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,534.85 or 0.09511841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044762 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

