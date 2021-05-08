Typhoon Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $795,717.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 57% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00252090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 387.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01151731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00746487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.02 or 0.99826301 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

