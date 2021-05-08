UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.33.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.