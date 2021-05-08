Ultiledger Trading Down 27.5% This Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $106,805.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.00788969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.35 or 0.09383726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

