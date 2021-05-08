Ultra Price Tops $0.58 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $163.16 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,869.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.38 or 0.02327816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.98 or 0.00621678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

