UMA Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $53.70 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $25.96 or 0.00044052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.57 or 0.00803710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,611.95 or 0.09524123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044643 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.