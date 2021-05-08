UniLend Price Hits $1.70 on Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $26.01 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniLend has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00081693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00103890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.47 or 0.00779282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,683.61 or 0.09681849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045015 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

