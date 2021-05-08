Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $229.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $229.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

