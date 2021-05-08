Unisocks (SOCKS) Market Cap Tops $25.82 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $82,239.12 or 1.41330869 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $25.82 million and approximately $74,680.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00081141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00780193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,534.85 or 0.09511841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.