UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $4.07 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.55 or 0.00591873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

