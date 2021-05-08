USDJ Price Hits $1.07 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $15.92 million and $9.64 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00252090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 387.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01151731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00746487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.02 or 0.99826301 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

