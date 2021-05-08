V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.99

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00080868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00063879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.85 or 0.00800979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00103655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,623.68 or 0.09546339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00044690 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.