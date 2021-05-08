Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Valeo has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

