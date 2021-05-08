Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,589. Valvoline has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

