Veles (VLS) Trading Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $240,500.42 and $109.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,703.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.60 or 0.06242528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.03 or 0.02350847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.00 or 0.00584283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00195112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.45 or 0.00791179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.30 or 0.00642721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00532520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,548 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,876 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

