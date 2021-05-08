Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.