Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.10. 77,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 68,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Versus Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. Versus Systems Inc has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

