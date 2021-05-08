Vesper (VSP) Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $42.95 or 0.00072711 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $113.10 million and $7.50 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vesper has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 391.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.05 or 0.01142910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.12 or 0.99668204 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.