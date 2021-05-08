Viacoin Market Cap Reaches $40.60 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $40.60 million and $968,673.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00578452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,091 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

