VideoCoin Market Cap Tops $56.62 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $56.62 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.