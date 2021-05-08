VideoCoin (VID) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $56.62 million and $1.50 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

