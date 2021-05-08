VIG Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, VIG has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $3,306.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,304.54 or 0.12396656 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,575,723 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.