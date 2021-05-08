Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

