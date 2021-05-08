VITE One Day Volume Reaches $14.12 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $86.59 million and $14.12 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00118174 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,234,720 coins and its circulating supply is 481,663,609 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.