VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $896,558.02

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $896,558.02 and $1,130.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

