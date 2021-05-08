Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NYSE:WDR opened at $24.98 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

