Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Cap of $26.59 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $26.59 million and approximately $59,308.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00034267 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $948.83 or 0.01611736 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,177,951 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

