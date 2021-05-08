Waifu Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,400.00 (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $32,400.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00252837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 378.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01158199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.21 or 0.00746645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,747.04 or 1.00096432 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

