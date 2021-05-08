Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $32,400.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00252837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 378.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01158199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.21 or 0.00746645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,747.04 or 1.00096432 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

