Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Walmart stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96. The company has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.