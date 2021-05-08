Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,251 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,251 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $383.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.87. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.