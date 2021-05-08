Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.