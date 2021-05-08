Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

