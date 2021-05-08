Wealthlocks (WLT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.98 Million

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.35 or 0.00081467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wealthlocks has a market cap of $2.98 million and $11,509.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00249820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 285.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.27 or 0.01182412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00740028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.76 or 1.00322359 BTC.

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

