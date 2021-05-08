Wedbush Weighs in on The Gap, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Gap in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of GPS opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Gap by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $662,347.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,440 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,680 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

