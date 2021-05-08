Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,891 shares of company stock valued at $41,132,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

