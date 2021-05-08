William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Penumbra stock opened at $271.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.10 and its 200-day moving average is $249.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

