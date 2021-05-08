Wing (WING) Price Hits $43.39 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $68.20 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $43.39 or 0.00074980 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,696,718 coins and its circulating supply is 1,571,718 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

