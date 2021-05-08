Wings Price Tops $0.0988 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $25,296.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00080334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00062117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00771017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.75 or 0.09264334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

