Wownero 1-Day Volume Tops $544,529.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $39.96 million and $544,529.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00080868 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00253201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00194160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

